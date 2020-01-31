Beyond Meat Investor Sues Over Legal Row With Ex-Supplier

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- Beyond Meat and its top brass made false statements about the company's decision to terminate supplier Don Lee Farms and failed to disclose that employees fudged a food safety report, causing its stock to drop when the information came out, an investor alleged in a putative securities class action filed Thursday. Thursday's lawsuit grows out of a prior legal battle initiated in May 2017 when processor Don Lee sued Beyond Meat in California state court claiming the alternative-meat startup breached their contract, doctored a food safety consultant's report, and supplied ingredients contaminated with plastic, cardboard and a metal nozzle. On Thursday, Beyond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS