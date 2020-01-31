3 Health Care Cos. Begin Trading After IPOs Totaling $420M

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 1:51 PM EST) -- Three health care-focused companies started trading Thursday and Friday after raising a cumulative $420 million in initial public offerings steered by Fenwick & West, Cooley and Cleary Gottlieb. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. and 1Life Healthcare Inc. began trading Friday and AnPac Technology USA Co. Ltd. started trading Thursday. Arcutis raised $159 million in its debut, while 1Life raised $245 million and AnPac brought in $16 million. Cooley LLP-steered 1Life priced its 17.5 million shares at $14 apiece, the low end of its expected range of $14 to $16. Its shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ONEM,...

