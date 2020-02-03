7 Ethics Questions To Ask Before Marketing Your Law Firm

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- 2020 is gearing up to be a good year for law firms. Industry revenue growth projections[1] mean that many (smart) firms will capitalize on additional revenue to bolster their growth, allocating more funds to marketing. On average, law firms spend 2% of gross revenues[2] to market themselves. While this is good news, there are many pitfalls to avoid. The biggest? Violating attorney advertising ethics rules. While complaints about law firms’ marketing practices are rarely brought by clients — but rather by competing attorneys or bar associations themselves — it’s never a good idea for your marketing materials to result in sanctions....

