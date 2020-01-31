Telescope Co. Calls $5M Antitrust Fee Bid Args 'Red Herring'

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- A Chinese telescope maker fighting a rival’s $50.4 million antitrust win urged a California federal judge Thursday to reject a bid for nearly $5 million in attorney fees and legal costs, decrying allegations of “dilatory tactics” as smoke and mirrors. China-based Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. said Thursday that Orion Telescopes & Binoculars’ $4.98 million fee bid should be rejected because it “has not provided documentation to support the reasonableness or necessity of any of the fees it claims” and makes “irrelevant” and untrue assertions that the Chinese company engaged in dilatory discovery tactics in the run-up to the November jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS