ECJ Won't Take Up Slovenia, Croatia Border Fight

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- Europe's highest court will not rule on a border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia because the dispute falls under international law and not European Union law, the justices ruled on Friday. The European Court of Justice concluded that it lacked jurisdiction in the dispute, which arose after the two Balkan nations declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, according to a Friday statement from the court. Slovenia initiated the litigation after Croatia refused to implement a 2017 arbitral award that gave Slovenia the larger part of a contested bay and direct access to the sea, arguing that Croatia was infringing European...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS