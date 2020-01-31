Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Jet, Chopper And Cloud Deals

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- In this edition of Government Contracts of the Month, Law360 highlights some of January’s top deals, including $2.3 billion for the F-35 fighter jet program, $176.5 million for helicopters used in training and the selection of a contractor for the first commercial module of the International Space Station. Lockheed Jets Off With F-35 Deals Lockheed Martin Corp. has raked in a number of F-35-related deals recently, with the U.S. Navy announcing just before the new year that it awarded the company five contracts worth more than $2.3 billion for the aircraft program. In the highest-priced deal, Lockheed won a $1.9 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS