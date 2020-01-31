CIT Rules Quartz Duty Challenge Will Have To Wait

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Thursday that an importer of quartz countertop slabs will have to wait until the government finishes its duty probe of those products before suing over early determinations made by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Commerce is in the midst of anti-dumping and countervailing duty probes of quartz slabs from India and Turkey and issued preliminary duties in December. But importer MS International Inc. sued soon after Commerce opened the probe, alleging that the agency improperly ruled that the investigation had sufficient support from U.S. quartz producers. MSI told the CIT that it should intervene...

