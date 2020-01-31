Texas Plant Should Stay Closed After Explosion, County Says

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- Harris County, Texas, has asked a state court to prevent operations from resuming at a manufacturing plant where a propane tank explosion in January killed two, damaged property in nearby neighborhoods and allegedly spewed pollution into the air. Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, said Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co. should not be allowed to operate until third-party inspectors decide it's safe after the Jan. 24 explosion at its plant in northwest Houston. The county's lawsuit, filed Thursday, comes as the company faces litigation from dozens of nearby property owners and from people injured by the blast. Over the last year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS