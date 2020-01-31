FedEx Can't Get Certified FLSA Collective Action Pared Down

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday declined to scale back a suit accusing FedEx of running afoul of federal labor law, ruling that companies that contract with the shipping giant to provide pickup and delivery services didn’t have to be added as defendants in the case. In her order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge wasn’t convinced by FedEx Ground Package System Inc.'s assertion that the service providers in Pennsylvania were indispensable parties to the Fair Labor Standards Act collective action. Nor was the judge persuaded to dismiss the parts of the case that related to opt-in plaintiffs who didn’t live...

