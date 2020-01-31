Carriers Tout Anti-Robocall Progress Amid FCC Scrutiny

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- The nation's top wireless providers have assured the Federal Communications Commission that their systems are in line with the agency's anti-robocall standards, aiming to keep FCC chief Ajit Pai from making good on his promise that he'll force compliance if he doesn't see progress. In a slew of filings that landed on the agency docket on Thursday, a number of wireless carriers — including the big four, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint — said they've each adopted technology that complies with SHAKEN/STIR, the agency's industry-wide protocols for next-generation caller ID. T-Mobile boasted that it was the first to deploy SHAKEN/STIR tools,...

