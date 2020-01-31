MLB Player's Widow Says Pension Is Hers, Not Ex-Wife's

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The widow of a deceased Minnesota Twins infielder has responded to a suit filed by Major League Baseball's pension plan that seeks to determine whether she or the player's first wife should receive his retirement benefits, saying she is clearly entitled to the money. In a Friday answer to the complaint filed in September by the Pension Committee of the Major League Baseball Players Pension Plan, Lila Quilici told the Minnesota federal court handling the case that the plan repeatedly assured both her and her deceased husband, Frank Quilici, that she would be entitled to his retirement benefits when he passed away....

