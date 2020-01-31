$7.5B Panera Deal Price Gets Nod In Chancery Appraisal Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- Another corporate merger appraisal suit ended in disappointment for challenging stockholders in Delaware Friday, with a Chancery Court ruling that pegged Panera Bread Co.'s fair value before a $7.5 billion merger at $303.44 per share, 16% below the price sought by investors. It was the latest in a recent series of Chancery Court decisions to give more credence to board-set, negotiated deal or market prices than challenger-supported alternatives heavily based on the calculated present value of future cash flows. In her 131-page opinion, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said the court arrived at the standalone fair value after agreeing with the...

