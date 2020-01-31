Edward Jones' $3M ERISA Deal Survives 8th Circ. Challenge

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- A $3 million ERISA settlement between Edward D. Jones & Co. and roughly 35,000 workers survived a challenge Friday when the Eighth Circuit found the lower court didn't err when it signed off on the pact. In a per curiam order, the three-judge panel concluded that the named plaintiffs in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the investment company had standing for the class action and that the district court didn't abuse its discretion in granting them certification. Further, the lower court had also been within its rights to award attorney fees to the class counsel and incentive awards...

