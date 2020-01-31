Apple Urges Fed. Circ. To Move EDTX Patent Row To Calif.

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- Apple on Friday urged the Federal Circuit to reverse an Eastern District of Texas judge's "patently erroneous" refusal to transfer a patent lawsuit lodged by Japanese tech giant Maxell to Apple's home base in Northern California. In a mandamus petition, Apple said that U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III improperly rejected its bid to transfer the lawsuit by Kyoto-based Maxell, which claims that several features in Apple's smartphone and other devices infringe Maxell's patented technology. While Judge Schroeder acknowledged that Northern California was more convenient than Texas for both Cupertino-based Apple's possible witnesses and Maxell's witnesses living in Japan, he said...

