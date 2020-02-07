What Employers Must Consider Before Allowing Weed At Work

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:43 PM EST) -- With the legalization of recreational cannabis in many states, some employers with permissive alcohol regimens are confronting whether they will treat cannabis the same way they treat alcohol. How will they address workplace use and impairment? In the heyday of the two-martini lunch, employers regularly tolerated alcohol in the workplace or employees presumably impaired by alcohol returning to work. Over the succeeding decades, employers began to concentrate on the business and legal liabilities imposed by alcohol use and impairment in the workplace — including increased absenteeism, mistakes, sexual harassment, workplace violence and accidents/injuries. Employers also discovered that their insurance companies claimed exemptions...

