$4.4M Deal Wraps Up Caremark Suit On HIV Status Disclosure

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- A federal judge has given the final green light to a $4.4 million deal to resolve a suit accusing Caremark of divulging the protected health information of thousands of Ohio residents by mailing letters in envelopes that revealed names and references to HIV diagnoses. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. on Thursday granted final approval to the settlement and also granted final certification, for purposes of the deal, to a class of about 4,500 people. The judge found that the deal — which called for the plaintiffs attorneys to get $1,466,666 in fees and about $49,000 for litigation costs —...

