Senate Panel Wants Probe Of FAA Hawaii Misconduct Claims

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Senate panel has pushed for a federal investigation into whistleblower allegations that lax oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Hawaii district office allowed local helicopter tour operators involved in two deadly crashes last year to shortcut safety. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., chairman of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, said Friday that he recently asked the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Inspector General Calvin Scovel to investigate “concerning allegations” of misconduct by FAA managers at the Flight Standards District Office in Honolulu. According to Wicker, two whistleblower employees in the FAA’s Hawaii office separately contacted the Senate committee in...

