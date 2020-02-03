Credit Suisse Denies Plot To Force Out Pregnant Worker

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 7:23 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse is hitting back at allegations in a High Court suit that two of its employees engaged in a campaign of bullying and harassment to force a research analyst to resign after they learned she was pregnant. Marina Pronina is seeking damages, claiming she is suffering from a psychiatric injury and is unable to return to work as a result of a calculated course of conduct in 2016 by Managing Director Andrew Garthwaite and Steve East — ex-head of equity research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa — to make her resign. In a defense filed on Jan. 28,...

