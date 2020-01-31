DOD Releases Final Cybersecurity Plan For Contractors

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday released the final version of its cybersecurity model for contractors, a plan that will require cyber audits for more than 300,000 companies and will eventually attach cybersecurity requirements to all defense contracts. Under Version 1.0 of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, DOD contractors will be required to obtain a cybersecurity rating from Level 1 through Level 5, with minimum certification levels beginning to be attached to contract solicitations beginning in September, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said at a Pentagon press conference. The first CMMC requirements will begin to...

