Miami Drops Discriminatory Lending Suits Against Banks

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- The city of Miami abruptly dropped Fair Housing Act lawsuits this week against Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup, ending six years of litigation over claims that the banks’ allegedly racially discriminatory lending practices cost the city tax revenue. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas issued three separate orders Thursday dismissing the suits after the city told the court it was voluntarily dismissing the claims. The requests from the city came just days after it secured extensions to file amended complaints against the banks. The city did not explain in its motions why it was dropping the lawsuits. An attorney...

