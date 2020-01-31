Playboy Inks $3.85M Deal In Mich. Subscriber Privacy Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- A Michigan man asked a Detroit federal court on Friday to greenlight a $3.85 million settlement aimed at resolving a proposed class action accusing Playboy Enterprises Inc. of illegally selling subscriber information. Lead plaintiff Mark Kokoszki called the deal, which would cover anyone with a Michigan address who subscribed to Playboy between January and July of 2016, "the best result ever achieved on a per-class member basis in an action brought under the Michigan Preservation of Personal Privacy Act." Kokoszki pointed to the fact that class members would get payouts automatically, rather than having to submit a claim, as in previous...

