Pai Says At Least One Carrier Illegally Shared Mobile Data

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 2:04 PM EST) -- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told congressional leaders Friday that his agency has wrapped up a probe into mobile carriers' sale of real-time location data, concluding that "one or more wireless carriers apparently violated federal law." In reply to House Energy & Commerce Committee leaders, Pai wrote that the FCC's extended investigation into the improper sharing of mobile customers' sensitive data has indeed turned up at least some illegal conduct, but he didn't give specifics. Pai said he'll propose fines against the implicated carrier or carriers "in the coming days." Friday's letter appears to make good on Pai's earlier pledge to finalize...

