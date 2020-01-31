NJ Senate Keeps Pressure On NCAA As Pay Bill Advances

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- New Jersey Senate lawmakers have pushed forward a bill to allow college athletes to earn money from their names, images and likenesses, continuing the legislative push to change college athletics following promises from the NCAA that reforms are on the way. The New Jersey Senate Higher Education Committee passed the “Fair Play Act,” S971, by a vote of 5-0 on Thursday. The bill would prohibit schools from preventing their athletes from making money off the use of their names, images or likenesses, such as by signing sponsorship deals, and would allow them to hire an agent or lawyer to negotiate such...

