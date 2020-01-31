Texas Bankruptcy Atty Admonished For Referral Quid Pro Quo

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday reprimanded a Houston bankruptcy attorney who offered another attorney case referrals in exchange for a smaller settlement agreement, but found he didn't act with fraudulent intent and shouldn't be punished further. Senior U.S. District Judge Sim Lake found there wasn't enough evidence to show Robert Berleth of Berleth & Associates PLLC — who admitted to offering an opposing attorney case referrals in a quid pro quo exchange for agreeing to a settlement of less than $15,000 — intended to deceive a bankruptcy judge with his actions. Without that evidence, Berleth's actions didn't rise to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS