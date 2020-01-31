DOE Loan Buyers Ink $29M Deal To End Bid-Rigging Claims

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- Hybrid Tech Holdings LLC, Hybrid Technology LLC and Ace Strength International Ltd. have agreed to shell out a combined $29 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that they rigged the bidding of an auction for a U.S. Department of Energy loan, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The deals put to rest a whistleblower suit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court in December, according to a statement from the DOJ. The companies were accused of pressuring other competing bidders to suppress their bids during a live auction, conduct that deprived the Department of Energy of a fair bidding process...

