'This Is Not A Lawsuit,' Judge Tells Man Suing Ex For Breakup

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles judge on Friday chastised a man suing his ex-girlfriend for fraud after she broke up with him, calling his claim "ridiculous" and granting his ex-girlfriend's request to move the case to San Francisco, where she lives. “This is not a lawsuit,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Barbara A. Meiers said very early into a hearing about a motion for attorney fees and change of venue. Plaintiff Syed Husain filed the lawsuit in August against his ex-girlfriend, Elina E. Todorov, for promissory fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. He claimed that over the...

