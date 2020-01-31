Refs Accuse NCAA Of Age Discrimination In 'Youth Movement'

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Three middle-aged NCAA basketball referees are suing the organization for age discrimination, claiming it has cut them out of game assignments over the past few years in favor of a new crop of younger refs, despite their extensive experience and consistently positive performance reviews. In a complaint filed Friday in New York state court, longtime NCAA referees Robert E. Barker, Dennis Allocco and Michael Pilla said they’ve all been brushed aside by the organization, as it embraces an explicit strategy of focusing on developing younger refs while sidelining older officials. “As a result of this drive for young referees, Barker, Allocco...

