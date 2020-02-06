Mayer Brown Hires Longtime Locke Lord Energy Partner

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has brought an experienced energy attorney on board who was previously the co-chair of Locke Lord LLP's construction law practice group, the firm has announced. Philip K. Lau joined Mayer Brown's Houston office as a corporate and securities partner on Monday. Lau made the transition to Mayer Brown after spending more than 18 years at Locke Lord. Lau's work is energy-related and focused on transactions and construction in the downstream and midstream space, according to the firm. He helps clients draft the variety of gathering, processing and other agreements needed for pipeline projects and other energy infrastructure in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS