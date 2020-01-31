No Reboot For Misconduct Suit Against Mass. Judge

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- A dismissed misconduct suit against a Massachusetts federal judge can't be revived because judicial immunity ended the claims and meant the presiding court never needed to reach the merits, according to an order entered Friday. In a brief docket entry, U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante, who sits in New Hampshire, denied a bid by Henry J. DuLaurence III to have the Granite State judge reconsider an August order dismissing a suit against Massachusetts Senior U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock. In the suit, which stems from a long-running dispute with Liberty Mutual, DuLaurence asserted a bevy of claims against Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS