Sedgwick's Ch. 11 Plan Approved Over Ex-Partner’s Objection

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- A California bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved defunct law firm Sedgwick LLP's Chapter 11 plan — which includes a settlement clawing back $1.9 million from 47 former partners — over one attorney's arguments that the deal unfairly bars nonsettling partners like himself from suing their ex-colleagues who settled. During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Hannah Blumenstiel told ex-Sedgwick partner Troy McMahan's counsel, Lorna Walker of Sweet & Walker PC, that she disagreed with McMahan's objections to the settlement and admonished Walker for raising arguments during the hearing that weren't in her briefs. Walker attributed the shift in arguments...

