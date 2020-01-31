J&J Says Buyers' "Misunderstanding" Can't Sustain Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. urged a California federal court on Friday to toss, for the last time, a suit alleging that its baby products misled customers about containing irritants, saying the suit is based not on a misrepresentation by the company, but an unreasonable misunderstanding on the plaintiffs' part. In a motion for summary judgment, Johnson & Johnson said that despite the latest amended complaint stating that named plaintiffs Austin Rugg and Jennifer Fish understood the term "hypoallergenic" on the labels to mean the baby products had no skin irritants at high enough levels to cause allergic reactions in most...

