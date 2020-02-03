Strategic Considerations For Litigating Alice Issues At Trial

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- While the impact of Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International[1] on early case strategy has been explored extensively, few commentators have addressed how Alice may impact jury trials. This article seeks to address this issue, including how Alice provides a separate invalidity defense that bypasses certain patent-friendly validity doctrines, such as motivation to combine and the secondary considerations of nonobviousness and how practitioners might tailor jury instructions, verdict forms, and trial evidence when an Alice defense will be presented to the jury. Background: Alice and Berkheimer In a progression of seminal opinions culminating in Alice Corp. Pty. Ltd. v. CLS Bank...

