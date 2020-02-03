Marlon Wayans Keeps Free Speech Win After High Court Trip

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- Ordered by the California Supreme Court to reconsider its decision in light of two recent high court free speech rulings, an appellate court on Friday upheld an early victory by Marlon Wayans in a movie extra's harassment suit accusing the comedian of calling him a racial slur on set. In its ruling, the Second District Court of Appeal panel again found that Wayans' alleged conduct, including calling movie extra Pierre Daniel, who is black, "nigga" in between filming "A Haunted House 2" and also mockingly comparing him to a cartoon character from "Family Guy," was protected activity under the state's anti-Strategic...

