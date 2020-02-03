Vape Co. Calls Duracell's Sanctions Bid 'Frivolous' In TM Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- A New Jersey vaping company hit back against a sanctions bid Monday in its suit to stop Duracell from using the Optimum name, saying it has provided all nonprivileged documents that the battery giant has requested. What A Smoke LLC accused Duracell of filing a frivolous and meritless request for sanctions, in which Duracell urged the court to toss What A Smoke's suit because the vaping company allegedly missed various discovery deadlines. On the contrary, Duracell has not provided relevant information the vaping company had requested, according to a letter filed by What A Smoke’s counsel. This includes communications between Duracell...

