Insurance Broker Can't Make Law Firm Share $1.8M Failure

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Kentucky law firm has knocked down an insurance broker’s attempt to divvy up liability for an unanswered slip-and-fall suit that cost a convenience store chain $1.8 million in a settlement. A Kentucky federal court on Friday tossed indemnity, contribution and apportionment claims filed by broker USI Insurance Services National Inc. against O'Bryan Brown & Toner PLLC, finding the firm’s alleged failure to monitor a state court docket could only amount to passive wrongdoing. “Plaintiffs’ allegations are passive wrongdoing allegations: you knew about it, you did nothing, and your inaction caused me harm,” U.S. District Judge Justin R. Walker wrote. “Therefore,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS