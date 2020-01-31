10th Circ. Won’t Revisit Cannabis Security Co.’s Wage Case

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit rejected a rehearing bid lodged by Colorado cannabis security company Helix TCS on Friday, after a September panel found that the Fair Labor Standards Act applies to workers in the legal marijuana industry. The court denied the request for rehearing en banc, noting in its order that no member of the panel or judge in regular active service requested that the court be polled on the case. A three-judge panel previously affirmed a trial court’s ruling not to dismiss the claims of lead plaintiff Robert Kenney, an armed security guard for Helix who sued the company in 2017,...

