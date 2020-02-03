5th Circ. Pollution Policy Ruling Too Broad, Concrete Co. Says

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- A U.S. Concrete Inc. unit told the Fifth Circuit it made an overly broad interpretation of "contaminants" when a panel decided Great American Insurance Co. could cite a pollution exclusion to avoid paying for the company to clean up crushed rocks accidentally dumped in a stream. Eastern Concrete Materials Inc., which owns a quarry in Glen Gardner, New Jersey, asked for rehearing from the Fifth Circuit on Friday, saying precedent doesn't support the panel's decision to treat the crushed rocks as a "contaminant" under its policy. The company said the opinion also ignores a key tenet in Texas insurance law that requires...

