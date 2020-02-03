Cooperation Is More Than Just A Buzzword In Airbus Case

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 8:51 PM GMT) -- The €3.6 billion ($4 billion) penalty Airbus SE paid to three global enforcers after admitting to a string of bribery and corruption offenses not only is one of the largest ever corporate fines for bribery, it represents a milestone for international anti-corruption cooperation. Airbus agreed to pay €3.6 billion to end corruption probes in what’s believed to be a first-of-its-kind settlement coordinated by enforcers in the U.S., U.K. and France. (AP) Authorities in the U.S., U.K. and France detailed findings that the European aerospace giant conducted a massive scheme involving senior executives to offer and pay bribes since at least 2008...

