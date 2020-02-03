NJ High Court Signals Support For Pfizer Arbitration Bid

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court stressed Monday that a former Pfizer Inc. employee pursuing a religious discrimination case against the pharmaceutical giant had been told in a training module she will be “deemed” to have consented to an arbitration agreement if she continued working for the company. During a hearing in Trenton, New Jersey, on an appellate decision letting Amy Skuse take her case before a jury, the justices challenged her attorney's argument that the ex-flight attendant never gave her “clear and unmistakable” consent to arbitrate such claims by pointing out how the module said that if she continued working for...

