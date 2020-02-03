Ropes Guides ArcLight To $3.4B Energy Infrastructure Fund

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 11:34 AM EST) -- ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, working with Ropes & Gray, has wrapped up its seventh energy infrastructure fund after securing $3.4 billion from limited partners, with plans to target infrastructure assets in the midstream and power sectors, the firm said Monday. The fund, which is billed as ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII LP, received capital contributions from both new and existing investors, according to a statement. It brings the total amount of capital raised by Boston-headquartered ArcLight since its formation in 2001 to more than $19 billion. In its nearly two decades in business, ArcLight has invested about $22 billion across over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS