9th Circ. Judge Calls Kaiser Antitrust Dismissal 'Troubling'

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open Monday to reviving a hospital group's antitrust suit accusing Kaiser Foundation Hospitals Inc. and its insurer of creating a monopoly on health care in California, saying he found it troubling that the lower court seemed to assume the factual allegations couldn't be true. During a three-judge panel hearing in San Francisco, U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Paez said it seems that U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler decided to dismiss NorthBay Healthcare Group's lawsuit by assuming that Kaiser doctors have an ethical duty to treat patients and wouldn't steer them to their own hospitals for profit, which...

