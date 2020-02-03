Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Judge Calls Kaiser Antitrust Dismissal 'Troubling'

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open Monday to reviving a hospital group's antitrust suit accusing Kaiser Foundation Hospitals Inc. and its insurer of creating a monopoly on health care in California, saying he found it troubling that the lower court seemed to assume the factual allegations couldn't be true.

During a three-judge panel hearing in San Francisco, U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Paez said it seems that U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler decided to dismiss NorthBay Healthcare Group's lawsuit by assuming that Kaiser doctors have an ethical duty to treat patients and wouldn't steer them to their own hospitals for profit, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®