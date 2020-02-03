Seminole Tribe Settles Contract Costs Suit Against IHS

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Indian Health Service told a D.C. federal judge that they have agreed to settle the tribe's suit seeking payment for certain costs under an agency contract, and the judge dismissed the case at the parties' request on Friday. The settlement will resolve the tribe's bid to force the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency to fork over about $160,000 in "contract support costs," the overhead and administrative costs for health services it provides under an Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act contract with the IHS. The case had been on hold since March,...

