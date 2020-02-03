Morgan Stanley Loans $77M For Bronx Apartment Portfolio

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley has loaned $77 million to various Morgan Group entities for a portfolio of apartment buildings in the Bronx, and McCoy & Orta worked on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan from Morgan Stanley Bank NA is for 176 E. 176th St.; 1210-1212 Sherman Ave.; 1224-1230 Teller Ave.; 1916, 2103-2121, 2781 and 2791 Grand Concourse; 2735-37 Marion Ave.; 2773-2779 Briggs Ave.; and 2805-2809 University Ave. Records filed on Monday in New York indicate that Oklahoma-based Michael McCoy, who is managing director of McCoy & Orta PC, worked on the deal, although it...

