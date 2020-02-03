Native, Green Groups Want Pebble Mine Restrictions Revived

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency inappropriately withdrew proposed restrictions on a massive gold and copper mining project in Alaska, Native American and green groups told a federal judge on Friday. In July, the Trump administration rolled back Obama-era restrictions that would have effectively blocked the development of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.-owned Pebble Limited Partnership's open pit mine, saying the company should be able to apply for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit before the EPA weighs in with any potential objections to the project. But native and environmental groups are fighting the move in Alaska federal court. "EPA's about-face clears...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS