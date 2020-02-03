Fla. Bill To Tax Streaming, Cut Comms Tax Clears 1st Hurdle

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- Florida would formally subject streaming services to the state communications service tax, but standardize and lower the tax rate under a bill that passed a Senate committee on Monday that could cost local governments $190 million in revenue. A Florida bill would subject Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ to the state’s communications services tax. (AP) The state would amend the definition of “video services” to include streaming and similar services, like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, making them expressly subject to the state’s communications services tax, under S.B. 1174. The bill was voted out of the Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS