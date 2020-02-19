Ways To Accelerate TCJA Rule Challenges

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 11:44 AM EST) -- The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act[1] brought sweeping changes to the U.S. international tax system. Along with those changes came substantial taxpayer uncertainty as to how the TCJA’s rules apply to their unique circumstances. That uncertainty continues to affect current tax return filings and may significantly impact a company’s financial reporting, potentially requiring taxpayers to establish reserves and make public disclosures regarding issues created by the TCJA. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service have raced to issue a series of regulations, notices and other administrative guidance regarding the TCJA’s implementation; however, the guidance often has left...

