NJ Panel Rules Jail Time Nixes Unemployment Pay Eligibility

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division ruled Monday for the second time in recent weeks that a man cannot receive unemployment benefits after leaving a job as a result of being arrested, finding that incarceration constitutes a "voluntary" separation from work. Following another New Jersey appellate panel's similar finding in Clarence Haley v. Board of Review, a two-judge panel on Monday said state labor officials were right to conclude that Sinaly Sylla was ineligible for benefits because his arrest meant he "he left work voluntarily without good cause attributable to the work." "Work was available for him at the time he was arrested...

