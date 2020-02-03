Lockheed Wins $3B in Gov't Contracts For Navy, Missile Work

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- Aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin won $3 billion in contracts for repairs and upgrades to U.S. Navy helicopters, work on a ballistic missile's life extension and support for Australia's Navy, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday. The government awarded Lockheed Martin Corp. $2.3 billion for repairs and replacements to the Navy's MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters. The helicopters are used for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, and intercepting drug trade, according to the Navy's website. Work on the helicopters is expected to be completed by January 2025, the DOD said. The contract includes a five-year base period with one two-year...

