CTIA Touts Study That Finds US Lagging On 5G Spectrum

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The United States is lagging behind other countries when it comes to licensing the mid-band spectrum required for the rollout for 5G, a prominent industry group said, and it’s touting a new study that it says proves the point. The study was commissioned by CTIA, and purports to show that other countries — including China, the United Kingdom, and Canada — are outpacing the United States in mid-band spectrum licensing, calling the U.S. an “outlier” among its economic competitors. “Our research shows that other countries are currently more fully committed to the licensed spectrum playbook that made the U.S. the 4G...

