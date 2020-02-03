Ex-Chimera CEO, 1 More Get Prison In $48M Stock Scam

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- Two men who were each described by their attorneys as “puppets” in a $48 million stock manipulation scheme involving Chimera Energy Corp. were sentenced to prison by a federal judge in Texas on Monday. U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore sentenced former Chimera Energy CEO Charles Grob Jr. to a year in prison and John David Brotherton, who was responsible for creating and distributing the false press releases and statements that prosecutors said helped artificially inflated the price of the stock, to five years in prison. Grob and Brotherton were among seven total defendants who were charged in April 2017 in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS